Holika Dahan 2020: Should You Put Neem Leaves, Camphor and Ghee in the Holika Fire for Germ-Free Air?

Holika Dahan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On the eve of Holi 2020, India celebrates Holika Dahan where we light a huge fire, usually in community and believe that we burn all the evil in it and start an auspicious, blessed life thereafter. However, when the fire is lit, devotees light different things in it like wheat, puffed rice and Bengal grams, etc. However, recently the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asked the people of the state to offer camphor and dry neem leaves in the Holi bonfire. This appeal comes amidst efforts reducing any kind of viral infections, since coronavirus virus cases have already risen to 39.

Rupani said that "adding camphor, dry neem leaves, cow ghee, mustard and gugal to the bonfire" will help purify the atmosphere and clean the air making it healthier for us. But does it really help? Should you or not burn neem leaves in the Holika bonfire? Let's discuss

Should You Put Neem Leaves, Camphor and Ghee in the Holika Fire?

Neem and camphor are known to have antibacterial effects and are often burnt in the fire to obtain fumes that may kill mosquitoes or other surrounding germs. However, while it has lesser side effects than the fumes of mosquito repellant coils, but that doesn't mean that the fumes are not harmful to you. They are bad for your lungs and especially if you have asthma or other breathing ailments, you must stay away. Same goes for ghee, the fumes of which can be even stronger.

According to Superstition, Things That You Should Put Into The Holika Fire For Good Luck

It is said that adding turmeric to the fire of Holika helps you overcome the obstacles in your life. Not just that if your put lemon into the fire, it will help you get rid of the sorrow and it will fill your life with peace and happiness. Gunja is a seed which is very difficult to obtain, it is said that if you put that it in the fire of Holika, it protects you from your enemies. It is also known by the names Dhunghachi, Rati.

Some people also put a coin of one, two, five and ten rupees in the fire of Holika for good luck. You can also pledge to throw a bad habit into the fire and make it a point to start afresh from the next day.