The 23-year-old young talent from Australia with Kaizen Conversion has changed the game of sales in the digital world for the better.

Of all the things that have attracted the attention of people across the world, the emergence and rise of young entrepreneurs and professionals across fields and sectors have made the most headlines. A massive number of youngsters have now navigated their way to the top by honing their skills, learning new things each day and implementing the same in their work. The digital space has welcomed many such talented beings so far, who have gone ahead in creating milestones and changing the game of business for the better. We came across one such high-performing and highly-driven entrepreneur named Jordan Franze, who has taken over the digital space as a true-blue professional and expert.

Who is Jordan Franze, you ask? Well, this young talent is all of 23 years of age and still has managed to ace the digital game by showcasing his genius in building digital businesses. Jordan Franze is a young entrepreneur and Managing Director of one of his companies named Kaizen Conversion, which is all about conversion rate optimization (CRO). This youngster hails from Adelaide, Australia and from the very beginning, dreamed of being a part of an industry where he could constantly evolve, improve and learn as a professional to offer services and solutions that could provide value to people.

Throwing more light on his journey, Jordan Franze, Bachelor of Commerce, General Management and Business Administration from the University of Adelaide, says that he always has been an entrepreneur at heart. He started working while in primary school, where he sold homemade widgets, and by the age of 14, he was already out there, starting his first successful business in the server hosting market, which sold under a year later for $4,000.

Later, Jordan Franze entered the world of sales and, at the young age of 16, even aced the sales game by becoming the #1 salesperson by revenue and profit at a commercial IT business, only within a year, becoming the youngest to reach those outstanding numbers in the company's history. He confesses he has done many trials and errors, but most importantly, he chose to learn from each of his experiences in life, which helped him grow and evolve online.

From building a highly successful eBay store selling software to doing website design, he did many things and also faced failures along his journey. However, he kept moving his path consistently and today has become a master in building digital businesses with his international holding company. Jordan Franze has even consulted several globally recognized brands to enhance their digital effectiveness and revenue strategy.

With his firm Kaizen Conversion, a rising funnel and CRO agency, Jordan Franze has helped many brands minimize the ad spend wastage and maximize various digital opportunities by using robust strategies and methods like post-click optimization, marketing automation, advanced user behaviour analysis, and so much more. This has allowed him and his firm to work with many well-known brands of the world, including Groupon, Bodytrim, Leadpages, and Appster.

Jordan Franze has truly been inspiring many other aspiring professionals in the digital space with his success.