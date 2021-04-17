The most-awaited moment has almost arrived; Disney California is set to reopen from April 30, 2021. After a yearlong closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pent-up demand for the tickets and reservations was extraordinary. Nearly two weeks before the theme park’s reopening, tickets were put on sale, and within hours they were sold out for the first reopening days—April 30 and May 1. However, there is still plenty left! If you are someone who could not get through the tickets hours after being on the virtual queue, you still have a chance. In this article, find out how you can get theme park tickets online.

Last month, the theme park announced its reopening dates, and ever since then, there has been huge anticipation over the tickets. The park located in Anaheim, California, includes Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The California state law now reportedly allows theme parks to reopen as long as they have between 15 to 35% occupancy. People logged onto the Disneyland website in the early hours on April 15, waited for long in a virtual queue before finally being able to get their hands on the tickets. Many even took to Twitter to share their experience while waiting in the long queue.

Check Tweets:

live footage of me waiting for a chance to get #Disneyland tickets. pic.twitter.com/q745wWzyzz — grace ☻︎ she/her (@midnightispunk) April 15, 2021

The Long Wait!

We haven't even bought the tickets yet and I'm already in a line. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/urQC1KaU0g — Ashīk (@AshikJ) April 15, 2021

LOL, You Totally Are!

Me, after taking the baby to Downtown Disney, "she's definitely not ready for Disneyland" Me, after taking the baby to Touch of Disney, "she's definitely not ready for Disney" Me, after 7 hours in a virtual que for tickets, " I guess we're spending a weekend at Disney " — Gabriela Cook (@gabriela_cook) April 17, 2021

Tickets are sold out for the first reopening days, April 30 and May 1. But you can still make reservations. Not that you need both a ticket and a reservation for the same park on the same date. There is another good news too! The Disney California Adventure tickets are still available for June 4—the opening date for Avengers Campus. Keep your fingers crossed, and follow these steps to make reservations at the theme park.

You can visit the official website, Disneyland.com , where the home page is updated with a link to start your adventure. To know more information on how to plan your visit, click on ‘Park Ticket Details.’ Here's the Disneyland reservation calendar to know the latest availability.

, where the home page is updated with a link to start your adventure. To know more information on how to plan your visit, click on ‘Park Ticket Details.’ Here's the to know the latest availability. Access to Disneyland’s Theme park reservation system. While doing so, make sure you keep an eye on your screen, as once your time is up, you only have a ten-minute window to start your ticket process.

Select the days and theme parks you are planning to visit.

Confirm your visit as the end of the process. After confirming the information, the screen includes your reservation number and a barcode at the bottom of the page. You can take a screenshot of the same.

Disneyland Resort is currently limited to just 25% capacity, but the availability may increase with the state’s four-phase reopening blueprint. As of now, only California residents will be able to visit the theme parks. The website is currently selling tickets for a 60-day period.

