Bear Grylls Accidently Flashes His Penis During an Instagram Live Stream While Diving Naked Into a Lake

Bear Grylls (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Bear Grylls accidentally flashed his penis during a live stream on his Instagram. Bear Grylls was taking a shot while diving into a water body naked while the camera angle was such that it managed to catch a shot that he must've surely not expected. The adventure enthusiast is known for being a survival expert is shows like The Island and Running Wild. However, his decision to diving into a lake naked was surely not one of the great ones. Bear Grylls ended up giving fans a glimpse of something nobody would have seen coming. Surprisingly, the videos were present on his social media for a really long time after it actually took place. Man Vs Wild: Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to Walk Into the Woods With Bear Grylls After Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth?.

However, it has now been deleted from Instagram. In the video, Bear was completely nude except he had kept his water socks on. However, it is being said that this is not the first time for Bear Grylls. The risk-taker who recently debuted his new pornstache once revealed that he’d actually sent a picture of himself accidentally flashing to his pal Dermot O’Leary, reports suggest. Appearing on Piers Morgan’s series Life Stories in 2014, Bear was quoted saying: "If there’s a substantial body of water around and nobody’s looking, I’m often quite tempted to strip off and dive in." Man Vs Wild: Akshay Kumar Becomes the First Bollywood Actor to Shoot an Episode With Bear Grylls!

Just recently, PM, Narendra Modi, was featured on Bear Gryll's show Man vs Wild and the episode had gone viral. Not just that so many memes and jokes surrounding the episode became popular on social media. However, now there is news that captain cool, Virat Kohli and Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone be getting featured on the show next!