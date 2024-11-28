Prepare yourself to pull the blankets over your head! It is fairly impossible that you haven’t heard of good old-fashioned ghost stories. There are certain paranormal activities that people who experience them often can’t explain. Yet they exist, inspiring the eerie stories and bone-chilling legends which are not for the faint-hearted. India has enigmatic locations and magnificent forts with beautiful history and equally mysterious haunting tales. Visitors speak of ghostly apparitions and eerie encounters, lending an air of mystery to these ancient strongholds—a popular one being the Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan. Located outside the city in the Alwar district in Rajasthan, the place and enriching history captivate treasure hunters searching for haunting experiences. While some vouch that there is no ghost in the fort, many inquisitive tourists have reported eerie incidents. However, the question remains—is Bhangarh Fort really haunted? Why is it closed at night? Let us uncover the legends of India’s most scary fort, which was built by Raja Bhagwant Das. Saffron BPO Gurgaon Ghost Story: Who Is Rose? Know the Terrifying Story of Haunted Call Center Office Where a Dead Girl Worked for 6 Months Before Her Mysterious Disappearance.

Legends of Bhangarh Fort

The Bhangarh Fort is a 16th-century fort built by Raja Bhagwant Das as the residence of his second son, Madho Singh. One of the legends states that the fort has been cursed by a hermit named Guru Balu Nath. It claims that when the king pleaded with him that he wanted to build a fort here, the sage agreed on one condition: that the fort's shadow should not touch him. However, it did not happen. As the fort's ominous shadow engulfed the abode of the sage, the fort was doomed within no time. The alleged prophecy stood fulfilled and the hermit's curse followed, which destroyed the entire village.

Watch Video: Bhangarh Fort Haunted Story

Another legend claims Princess Ratnavati of Bhangarh was responsible for the apocalyptic situation which befell the fort. A local black magician fell in love with her. Knowing that the princess would never reciprocate his feelings, he once tried to bewitch a cosmetic she was supposed to use to make her fall in love with him. But the princess learned his trick and threw the potion onto a boulder nearby, which resulted in the boulder crushing the tantric to death. Before his death, he placed a curse upon the city, saying that it would be destroyed and no one would be able to live in peace.

Why Is Bhangarh Fort Closed at Night? Is It Haunted?

The legends of Bhangarh Fort continue to attract tourists. The haunted reputation has attracted ghost hunters, thrill-seekers and curious visitors over the years. While some remain sceptical about the haunting, others strongly vouch that there is no ghost in the fort. However, several other tourists and their interactions with eerie experiences differ. The Bhangarh Fort is closed at night. As a matter of fact, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up boards at several spots to warn people against staying on the premises after sunset and before the sun rises. Officials site reason as the place is frequented by wild animals.

But according to locals, anyone who managed to go inside the fort at night never returned to tell their tale, as it is believed that spirits roam there at night. While marvelling at its majestic architecture, visitors often state that they are burdened with a sense of anxiety and they often feel restless. Some even pointed out that they get a weird sense of paranoia, as if somebody is following them around. The entire landscape is subsumed by a pall of gloom and chilling hollowness once the ray of sunlight bids adieu until its arrival the following day. Several stories have been associated with the Bhangarh Fort. Haunted or not, the place's infamous status continues to attract visitors.

