As we gear up to welcome the new year 2020(a little more excitedly this year), people are looking up for Bhojpuri Party Playlist For New Year 2021. Yes, right from classics like "Lollypop Lagelu" to latest songs like Pawan Singh's "2021 Ke Sapna Dekhawelu", searches for bhojpuri gane for 2021 have surged. The countdown to the New Year Evening Party has begun. On the special occasion of ending 2020, every party seems incomplete without dancing on Bhojpuri songs. Although many new year party songs have been released in Bollywood this year, the Bhojpuri film industry always comes up with the best songs to celebrate the New Year celebrations. So let us help you with the best Bhojpuri hit party of 2020 and DJ Song which you can add to the playlist of your New Year Evening Party and set the stage on fire:

Pawan Singh's New Year 2021 Song - 2021 Ke Sapna Dekhawelu

This year dance to the tunes of Pawan Singh's latest New Year 2021 song "2021 Ke Sapna Dekhawlu" on the DJ and rock the world. This peppy number also has a romantic angle and therefore fits perfectly into your list if you are partying with your partner. Watch video:

Khesari Lal Yadav's "2021 me Sab Chahiye"

Khesari Lal Yadav always comes up with something different every year. This year it is a fun number called "2021 me Sab Chahiye". Check out:

Ritik Pandey's Happy New Year Song

If you are looking for songs to send to your loved ones, this simple number from Ritik Pandey called the Happy New Year Song is it. Check out:

Antra Singh's New Year 2021

Antra Singh's New Year 2021 song is just perfect for your dance floor if you are looking for something offbeat. Check out:

Lollypop Lage Lu

This may not be latest, but it is a classic and you cannot end your NYE party without this peppy Pawan Singh number.

Well, with this we wish you a happy new year in advance and may you totally rock the NYE party this year. However, make sure to not gather a lot of people and flout COVID-19 rules.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).