TikTok, a popular social media app owned by ByteDance, was shutdown in the US for a brief period. The Supreme Court had been considering the ban due to national security concerns. Over the weekend, TikTok sent notifications to its users in the US, announcing that its services would be shutdown on both iOS and Android platforms. The app was even shutdown for a few hours before it was restored. Amid this chaos, President-elect Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a 90-day extension in order to find a solution. That’s not all! Popular YouTuber and influencer, MrBeast took to social media and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that he would buy TikTok so that it does not get banned. TikTok Shutdown in US Imminent? As Uncertainty Looms Over Donald Trump’s Policy; Hers’s What Will Happen to Popular App on Apple, Google’s App Store if Ban Comes Into Effect on January 19.

Did MrBeast Buy TikTok?

Over the weekend, millions of TikTok users received notifications of the ban on their phones. The app also expressed regret and shut down TikTok for a few hours. Amid the chaos, MrBeast took to social media and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where he said that he would buy TikTok so it does not shut down in the US. In a later post, he also said that many billionaires have reached out to him ever since he tweeted that he would buy TikTok. So, did MrBeast buy the ByteDance-owned app? No, MrBeast did not buy TikTok.

MrBeast Announces He Might Buy TikTok

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

MrBeast on Buying TikTok

Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

How Much Is TikTok Worth?

According to reports, the video-sharing and content creation platform is valued between USD 100 and 200 billion. Experts and analysts state that its worth is over US 100 billion, and they believe its unique algorithm could increase its value to as much as USD 200 billion in a best-case scenario.

MrBeast Net Worth

MrBeast is a popular American YouTuber, content creator, and influencer. He constantly makes headlines for his live streams, collaborations with influential and popular figures, trending videos, and engaging content. His reality game show, Beast Games, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. For the show, he had spent USD 14 million to create a custom-built city where contestants would live and compete. MrBeast Builds Massive USD 14 Million ‘City’ for His Reality Game Show ‘Beast Games,’ Reveals Pictures and Video Ahead of the Grand Event.

Ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump intervened in the matter, and the app was restored after it was briefly shut down over the weekend. Ever since the talk of a TikTok ban in the US began, many people have claimed that they would be buying the ByteDance-owned video sharing app, with many of their posts going viral. However, no one has officially come forward to confirm that they own or have bought TikTok.

