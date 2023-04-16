While most people will agree that they care about animals, the level of activism in animal rights has always been on many extremes. From people usually shaming those who eat non-veg to jokes about vegans and vegetarians, the arguments of both clans have been a point of discourse for years. And one organization that has always been at the forefront of this appeal for everyone to go vegan is PETA. But their latest tweet has garnered quite some attention from vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Why? Have a look! Baby Formula Alternatives: From Soy to Cow Milk, Can You Feed Other Types of Milk to Infants?

PETA's Tweet Comparing Cow Milk to Neighbour's Breast Milk

drinking a cow’s milk is just as weird as drinking your neighbor’s breast milk — PETA (@peta) April 11, 2023

In their latest tweet, PETA called out vegetarians who continue to consume dairy using some strong comparisons. The tweet, which reads, “drinking a cow’s milk is just as weird as drinking your neighbour’s breast milk”, has since gone viral and is garnering mixed reactions from the internet. While vegans are all for this tweet, the trolls once again went all out to attack the organization. This tweet has also put millions of vegetarians in a neutral zone. And anytime there is so much chatter on the internet, there ought to be some gems of reactions, so here you go, catch some of the mixed responses to PETA’s controversial tweet.

Bizarre

that's bizarre..! — storer_1923 ( sexy bad girl ) (@storer_1980) April 13, 2023

Do You Agree to This?

Trust PETA to make everything weird. — MG (@ManeeshGiri_) April 11, 2023

Some very strange deductions were made

Cheese is a milk product. Eating pizza is like eating your neighbor's wife. https://t.co/yyrRYNCI8O — Singh (@Duorope) April 15, 2023

Some rather direct deductions

Peta has just told yall it's perfectly okay to ask the neighborhood milf to have a sip https://t.co/ny6o3MhJ5U — Chelsey Grimner (@greatmothsucks) April 15, 2023

But some people understood PETA’s intention

Cows milk is for baby calfs! — Clare 🌸💚 (@Cbabebae) April 11, 2023

The advocates had some valid points

There are so many great plant alternatives to choose from. — Raeleen Mautner, PhD (@RaeleenMautner) April 11, 2023

As always, PETA was heavily advocating this tweet by shutting down haters with memes and informative articles wherever relevant. While the tweet has been made by the PETA US handle, PETA India has also endorsed this tweet by saying “We agree with friends at @peta US. In fact, it’s actually as weird as drinking dog’s milk or rat’s milk. Cow milk is baby bovine food. Beef & leather industries exist largely because they are supplied cattle to kill by the dairy sector. No species needs any milk after infancy.” From Soy to Peanut, 5 Different Types of Plant-Based Milk To Try Out As Alternatives to Dairy.

It is important to note that while these arguments and debates continue and focus on the greater good, alternative dairy continues to be expensive to buy for most people across the world. What are your thoughts on PETA’s strong stand?

