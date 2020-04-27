Dr Tasuku Honjo Said Coronavirus is Manufactured by China at a Wuhan Lab? Know Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message Quoting Japanese Nobel Laureate

Tasuku Honjo coronavirus claim (Photo Credits: Getty Images and WhatsApp)

While the fears around the Coronavirus spread continue to grow around the world, a lot of scientists are researching into this deadly infection. As we come across some new information about COVID 19 every day, a lot of fake messages are also being passed around. Now a message is going viral on WhatsApp about Japanese Nobel Laureate Dr Tasuku Honjo claiming that Coronavirus is manufactured by China at a lab in Wuhan. The message mentions that Professor Honjo worked at a laboratory in Wuhan for four years and goes on to mention that it is not natural, but an artificial creation. But like most conspiracy theories and claims floating around on the internet, this is also a piece of fake news with no reliable source to it. Can High Temperatures Prevent Coronavirus Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19.

Tasuku Honjo is a Japanese physician-scientist and immunologist. He received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. He is best known for his identification of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). Now, his knowledge in the field of medicine has been used to pass on a fake claim about the manufacturing of Coronavirus in China. The message reads that "he has worked for 4 years in the Wuhan laboratory of China. Adding that he has called all the staff there but their phones are dead for last 3 months. It is now understood that all these lab technicians have died." Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine: Who Are James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo and How Did They Revolutionise Cancer Treatment?

Check The Viral WhatsApp Message Here:

Fake WhatsApp Message about Tasuku Honjo

While it may seem believable, let us tell you there are no credible sources to these claims. In fact, a check on the Nobel Prize website has no mention of his work in Wuhan's laboratory. Even on the Kyoto University website, which details his entire career timeline, there is no mention of Honjo's work in China or any collaboration of that sort. Tasuko Honjo has been working as the Deputy Director-General and Distinguished Professor in Kyoto University since the year 2017. 'Stop Eating Bakery Items' Viral Photo Claiming WHO Asking People To Avoid Eating Bakery Products Amid Coronavirus Pandemic is FAKE! Here's The Fact Check.

Honjo spoke about the current pandemic in an interview in early April and there is no such mention of Coronavirus being manufactured in China. He was quoted, "We should take advantage of research from China and actively use medications that are recommended for use with the virus." He also spoke on how research into such diseases should go hand in hand with immunology, understanding people's response to the virus etc.

So in no way or in the documented source has Dr Tasuko Honjo claimed that China has manufactured the virus. He has not worked with any laboratory in Wuhan, the epicentre for COVID 19, or has thus spoken to any of the staff. All of the said claims thus stand fake. We urge our readers to not pass on any information which does not have a credible source to back it.

