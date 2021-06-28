Fake Website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan Asking for Rs 1,865 Fee Goes Viral on Social Media; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, June 28: Fake news regarding various government schemes has surfaced on social media for a long time now. The fake websites ask for registration fees, application fees, and dupe people online. A similar fake website of the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan is doing rounds on social media platforms leading to confusion among people. The misleading website is also asking people to register and log in along with an exam fee of Rs 1,865. Govt Asking for Legal Charge of Rs 5,600 To Install Solar Pump Under KUSUM Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Approval Letter.

Debunking the false information, a fact check was done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that a website garibkalyanrojgaar.org. is impersonating the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan. The PIB fact check issued a clarification saying that this is NOT the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan and urged people not to fall prey to such misleading information.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A website 'https://t.co/B1pfOc1cCD' is impersonating the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan and is asking for a fee of ₹1,865#PIBFactcheck: This is NOT the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan Visit https://t.co/5vW5Qf0SRh for authentic information pic.twitter.com/ykyItFx0j6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 28, 2021

The official website of the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan is gkra.nic.in. People are advised to visit only the official government websites for authentic information related to different schemes. The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people against such fake and misleading claims.

Claim : A website garibkalyanrojgaar.org is impersonating the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan and is asking for Rs 1,865 as exam fee. Conclusion : This website is fake and is NOT the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan. The official website is gkra.nic.in. Full of Trash Clean

