Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus: Will You Have to Pay Rs 11,000 Fine For Stepping Out on March 22? Delhi Police Clarify After Fake Notice Goes Viral

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: A "notice" purportedly issued by Delhi Police is being circulated widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. It is stated on the "notice" that a person will have to pay Rs 11,000 fine if he/she steps out of home or is found doing business or travelling in Delhi on March 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a "janata curfew" from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak: Did WHO, Health Ministry Officials Discuss Imposing 'Complete Lockdown' in India? Here's a Fact Check as Audio Clip Goes Viral on WhatsApp.

The "notice" says: "Delhi Police inform people that on March 22, 2020, if a person is found roaming, opening the shop or travelling outside Delhi, he/she will be imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 because that person makes everyone vulnerable for infection. On March 22, all Indians must cooperate." As the "notice" went viral, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a statement, clarifying that no such order was passed by them. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

DCP South Delhi's Tweet:

🛑 WARNING We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE. Let's make #JanataCurfewMarch22 a success. pic.twitter.com/M5aEEbE4Cd — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 21, 2020

"We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have not issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is false and fake," read a tweet from South Delhi DCP's Twitter handle. On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation, called for a "janata curfew" on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

"...This is a public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves," PM Modi said. He has urged people to follow this "curfew", not go out on the streets or even gather in their societies and stay inside their homes.

Fact check