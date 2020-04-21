Namaste Video Conferencing App Beta Version Launched by Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

PIB Fact Check (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

Ever since lockdown due to COVID-19 has hit India, most of the people are working from Home. The WFH has forced many employees to use video conferencing applications like Zoom and Cisco Webex. The Minister of Home Affairs, however, released a security guideline manual for using Zoom app. Recently, a media report claimed that the government has launched a beta version of a soon launching video conferencing app Namaste. Working From Home Due to Coronavirus? Here Are Security Tips by Cyber Dost That You Should Follow.

A leading web portal claimed that the government has launched a beta version of Namaste application, an alternative to Zoom. The report further claimed that "Say Namaste" is expected to launch this week for Android and iOS users. Zoom App Unsafe for Video Conferencing, Government Officials Not to Use, Says MHA Advisory Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Refuting the claim, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check team said that the information is false. "Government has neither launched nor endorsed any video conferencing app," PIB Fact Check Tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim: Firstpost, a web news portal, has reported that Government has launched a beta version of a soon to be launched video conferencing app #PIBFactCheck: Government has neither launched nor endorsed any video conferencing app pic.twitter.com/3Hr3bP2DcP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 21, 2020

According to a report by Republic World, Say Namaste app is developed by a private Mumbai-based software development company called Inscripts. Say Namaste is not really an application, but an online application that can be accessed through a web browser.