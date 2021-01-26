It is almost time! One of the most awaited moment, the launch of Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) has finally arrived, and gamers across the country are extremely excited. FAU-G pre-registration has created a big record already! According to reports, the game crossed five million registrations on the Google Play Store, with one million people registering in just the past week. The action game is launching today, on January 26, India’s 72nd Republic Day. But at what time? People have flood Twitter with queries related to as to what time will the PUBG mobile rival can be downloaded. As gamers eagerly wait for FAU-G, here we bring you the exact time and other details as to when the action game will be launched today.

The first storyline is based on Galwan Valley face-off that is considered to be the deadliest encounter between China and India in the past four decades. Moreover, FAU-G gameplay is expected to include missions and episodes that will progress through the story initially. The action game has created quite a buzz among the game lovers across the country, who now eagerly wait for it.

Check Tweets:

Still Waiting for @nCore_games #FAUG is not OPEN to download yet — Tamil Tech (@TamilTechOffici) January 26, 2021

Gamers Eagerly Wait!

Sirji FAUG kitne baje aa raha hai — Anuj mitra 🇮🇳 (@anujmitra74) January 26, 2021

It Still Shows Pre-Register on Play Store

In My Phone Faug Is Coming Pre-Register Only. Install Option Is Not Coming. Have You Install The Faug Game. — Tirth Rathod (@TirthRathod16) January 26, 2021

Gamers Unable to Download!

Why faug is not downloading in my mobile @nCore_games — Akshay Patel (@chinmay28310280) January 26, 2021

The release date of FAU-G was first decided to be October 2020, but was later pushed to November 2020, then again on December 2020, and finally on January 26, 2021. As the game is all set to launch today, the developer nCore games did not release the official time. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken to Twitter, sharing a snippet from the highly anticipated game. His tweet reads, “Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.” The game is finally available on Google Play Store for gamers to install. CLICK HERE to download the PUBG rival.

Here's Akshay Kumar's Tweet:

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

FAU-G is finally available for download. The first reactions from online game enthusiasts are awaited. FAU-G will be completely free-to-play, while in-game purchases will allow users to customise their player avatars with skins and other elements. Players will also be able to purchase official FAU-G merchandise from within the app itself. It is important to note here that the company stated 20 percent of the game’s revenue would be donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ foundation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).