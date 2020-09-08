People try to raise money around the world by doing various things. A member of the cabin crew of Isle of Dogs took to the sky at 36,000 feet above ground to run a half marathon for charity, in memory of his mother. 25-year-old Henry Kehr from Docklands in East London, finished the feat while on an eight-hour flight cargo flight from Atlanta to London Heathrow. He completed the run in two hours and 37 minutes and raised than $1,300. Kehr's mother Tracey who was a flight attendant herself, died in 2018 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles' Family Turns Down Trip to Disneyland, to Donate USD 475,000 to Charity.
He donated half of the money that he raised to Macmillan Cancer Support to help the charity support people impact by a cancer diagnosis. Kehr was quoted as saying, "My incredible, inspirational mum passed away two years ago and it changed my life forever. She had been a cabin crew member years before I was born. While the run was hard due to the cabin pressure and turbulence, when I was up in the sky, I felt she was with me every step of the way.”
Talking about the feat, he wrote on Instagram saying, "This year has been hugely difficult for everyone, especially those in the aviation industry, the impact of COVID has been devastating in many ways. It has had a huge knock-on effect on the support of many incredible charities with a lack of fundraising events so I thought I would try and raise some money for a few charities close to me."
Henry also mentioned that some of his colleagues inspired him to take up the challenge. He also said that his passion for health, wellbeing, and fitness has been a huge part of his life and now it has become even more important. Henry added, "My incredible inspirational Mum passed away 2 years ago from cancer which changed my life forever. She was cabin crew years before bringing me into the world and by undertaking this challenge I will be flying high with her every step of the way."
Later he updated an Instagram post saying, "Due to health and safety limitations of being up in the sky I have been advised that a half marathon is a maximum distance I'm allowed to complete due to being up in the air and the safety of everyone on board."
