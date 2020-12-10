Washington, December 10: In unusual set of visuals, a fox was seen moving around the outer area of White House campus. The pictures and videos of the carnivore moving freely in the White House ground was shared by US journalists. In the clip, a small fox could be seen limping in the garden area. The officials are expected to rescue it and handover it's custody to the forest department.

The pictures and videos were first shared by CBS scribe Weijia Jiang, and subsequently tweeted by an array of other reporters covering the White House. No statement was issued by the White House or President Donald Trump by the time preliminary reports emerged. Christmas 2020 Decorations at White House: Melania Trump Unveils Lavish Decorations (Pics & Videos).

See Pics and Videos of The Fox Limping in White House Campus

It looks like it is limping :( pic.twitter.com/5O3WLt5WLt — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

Notably, the White House is the official workplace and residence of the US President. Along with the head of the nation, the First Lady and children of the President also reside at the White House. The institution also includes several personnel, including those designated as both personal and professional aide of the President of the United States.

The presence of fox in the White House premises raises concern. The carnivore, though uncommon to be sighted in Washington, is not rare. The animal could be spotted in some urban areas during the fall and spring seasons.

