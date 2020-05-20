Houston High School Cheerleader Gets Stung by Copperhead Snake While Practising, Unknowingly Captures it on Video

Cheerleader snake bite (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

A high school cheerleader from Houston went to practice her regular routine in her backyard but landed straight in the hospital from her trampoline. It wasn't a sprain or a jump gone wrong, but she was bitten by a venomous snake. She had her camera on to capture her routine, but soon as she removed her shoes she was stung. The video barely even shows the snake, but it was a venomous copperhead, as per experts. Her feet stung and started swelling immediately when she had to be rushed to the hospital. Chhattisgarh: Migrant Worker Dies of Snake Bite At Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon District.

Paris Montgomery was out to practice on her trampoline and was doing it until last week. She likes to video her tumbles. Her camera was on and she headed to jump, just as she removed her shoes, she had stepped on a snake! At first, she thought she could let that go but the pain got worse too quickly and her feet started swelling up. She told her mother it could have been a poke by a stick. "I was trying to just walk it off, and then I started limping to my mom, and it started swelling up getting worse and then I couldn't even touch it, so it just got worse really quick," she was quoted to a report. Her mother tried some home remedy as she thought it might have been a bee sting. But her feet started turning purple! She was then rushed to Texas Children's Hospital. Drunk Karnataka Man Bites Snake Into Pieces and Shouts at It for Coming in the Way of Him Riding His Bike (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Video of Cheerleader Being Stung by Snake:

Can you even make out, there was a snake there? Probably, that is why even Paris could not understand what exactly had stung here. She was given four doses of anti-venom through an IV. Only after two to three doses, the swelling reduced. She is healing fine now but is scared to go back to the yard. Copperhead snakes are like a pit viper and are venomous. But the venom is mild and rarely fatal for humans.