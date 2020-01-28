Kobe Bryant Dead: Viral TikTok Video Mocks NBC Legend’s Helicopter Crash, Netizens Furious

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The world is still mourning the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. People remember a hero, devoted father and husband whose untimely death has shaken everyone. The helicopter crash that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna was a horrible tragedy. Amid the tragic news comes a TikTok video that seemed to mock Bryant and his daughter’s final moments together. Reactions on Twitter are overwhelmingly negative. People are not amused, but furious at the creator for making this highly ‘insensitive’ video. Netizens are demanding the app and maker to take down the clip. Kobe Bryant Death in Helicopter Crash Was Predicted 8 Years Ago! Fan’s 2012 Tweet Foreseeing the Basketball Player’s Untimely Death Goes Viral.

So a Twitter user, @FlexxTwin happens to stumble upon the video while scrolling TikTok. She took to Twitter to express her anger and disgust upon the disturbing clip. “Twitttttteerrrr I’m scrolling through TikTok and what the actuallllyyyyy F******KK IS THISSSS,” reads the tweet, just hours after the news of the crash broke. The video shows three boys depicting Bryant, Gianna and the helicopter pilot with a caption, “helicopter crashing.” Kobe Bryant Wife and Kids: Know Everything About Late NBA Star’s Family - Partner Vanessa Laine and Daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

Twitttttteerrrr I’m scrolling through tiktok and what the actuallllyyyyy FUCKKKKK IS THISSSS 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/xy6vLwN7vh — Key Ting 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@FlexxTwin) January 27, 2020

At the time of writing this, the clip received over 1 million views on Twitter with thousands of angry comments. Everyone demanded the app to take the video for being highly insensitive.

How could all three of them think this was ever funny? 🤮 — esmah | 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@wantedalien_) January 27, 2020

They kids but they still gotta learn ... Somebody please discipline them — Manbeazy✪ (@BlattBeazy) January 27, 2020

How corny and insensitive. I swear these cawcajuns will do anything for clicks/views/likes. Reposting the video itself is giving them what they want smh. — Fati Haruna-Ling (@FatiTheDream) January 27, 2020

If everybody keeps reporting it I’m sure it’ll get taken down. I’ve been reporting the video and his account. — Liyah (@rootbrfloat) January 27, 2020

One of the comments confirmed that the video had been removed. However, it remained unclear as to whether the platform or the user was responsible. Bryant was 41 when he was killed in a fiery helicopter crash in California. Along with Bryan and Gianna, other members along with the pilot also died.