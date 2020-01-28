Man Hits Innocent Elephant and Runs Away! Video of Ruthless Human Behaviour Angers the Internet
Man Hits Innocent Elephant (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @susantananda3/ Twitter)

There are a lot of things happening around the world, and for the majority of those occurrences, we, humans, are to be blamed. Take this video, for instance. It shows how ruthless humans can be against animals, for no reason. An Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter that angered internet users. It shows a man hitting an innocent elephant, while the jumbo was casually walking in an open field. Moments after repeatedly hitting the animal on its back, he ran away. This behaviour infuriated the animal who turned to retaliate. The man was indeed fortunate to have a lucky escape. How Humans Cross The Road Vs How Elephants Cross The Road! These Videos Show We Have a Lot to Learn From Jumbos. 

Human-elephant conflict is a significant conservation concern. The expansion of human settlements, agricultural fields, and industries have resulted in widespread loss of elephant habitat. With their homes getting shrink, elephants are forced to come into closer contact with people. This jumbo was minding its own business and simply walking in the area. But the local behind for no reason poked the animal and not once. The place of the event is not identified yet. Video of Clumsy Baby Elephant Chasing Dogs Is Your Today’s Serving of Utter Cuteness!

The video was captioned, “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love- while headlines scream it as man-animal conflict. It was a lucky escape for the idiot. Others will not be on another day. Have compassion brother.”

Watch the Viral Video:

The social media users agreed to officer Susanta. They dropped comments, expressing their anger at the man’s behaviour. Some called out the man and that he deserves to be identified and punished for his cruel nature.

Netizens Expressed their Anger!

Yes it is!

Animal Care in Curriculum:

Some Pointed the Stats!

Others Demand Arrest of the Man!

It was indeed a lucky escape for him. The elephant was causing no harm, and it was wrong for the man to hit the animal on its back. As friendly they are to humans, they can also be aggressive and dangerous. If you tease them, you may regret in the future.