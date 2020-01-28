Man Hits Innocent Elephant and Runs Away! Video of Ruthless Human Behaviour Angers the Internet

Man Hits Innocent Elephant (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @susantananda3/ Twitter)

There are a lot of things happening around the world, and for the majority of those occurrences, we, humans, are to be blamed. Take this video, for instance. It shows how ruthless humans can be against animals, for no reason. An Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter that angered internet users. It shows a man hitting an innocent elephant, while the jumbo was casually walking in an open field. Moments after repeatedly hitting the animal on its back, he ran away. This behaviour infuriated the animal who turned to retaliate. The man was indeed fortunate to have a lucky escape. How Humans Cross The Road Vs How Elephants Cross The Road! These Videos Show We Have a Lot to Learn From Jumbos.

Human-elephant conflict is a significant conservation concern. The expansion of human settlements, agricultural fields, and industries have resulted in widespread loss of elephant habitat. With their homes getting shrink, elephants are forced to come into closer contact with people. This jumbo was minding its own business and simply walking in the area. But the local behind for no reason poked the animal and not once. The place of the event is not identified yet. Video of Clumsy Baby Elephant Chasing Dogs Is Your Today’s Serving of Utter Cuteness!

The video was captioned, “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love- while headlines scream it as man-animal conflict. It was a lucky escape for the idiot. Others will not be on another day. Have compassion brother.”

Watch the Viral Video:

A coward is incapable of exhibiting love- while headlines scream it as man animal conflict. It was a lucky escape for the idiot. Others will not be on another day. Have compassion brother🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xQk099G5A8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 27, 2020

The social media users agreed to officer Susanta. They dropped comments, expressing their anger at the man’s behaviour. Some called out the man and that he deserves to be identified and punished for his cruel nature.

Deserved to be identified and punished... — Sayantan Bardhan (@SBKolmus) January 27, 2020

I don't know what saditistic & sensational pleasure they get crowding & frightening innocent animals in search of food. It was delight to see the leopard cub being given water by kind villagers somewhere in the South. Awareness & empathy is required. — Kartick Kumar Misraa (@kartickmisraa) January 27, 2020

please please make animal care and dealing a part of school and college curriculum if possible spread such classes all over the society in village meetings etc dont forget to teach stupid humans animals are also a part of nature and our existence purely depends on them — #INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR (@stn_in) January 27, 2020

Elephant population is in thousands world wide. Not even 100,000, just 1000s. And humans is ever increasing in billions. Yet we can’t let them live in peace. — parit mehta (@parit93) January 27, 2020

He should get arrested. — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) January 27, 2020

It was indeed a lucky escape for him. The elephant was causing no harm, and it was wrong for the man to hit the animal on its back. As friendly they are to humans, they can also be aggressive and dangerous. If you tease them, you may regret in the future.