Happy Memorial Day Weekend! Memorial Day Weekend is upon the United States and the country is gearing up for a day filled with day barbeque, beer served up with a side of Corona vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that New York City will disperse buses at beaches and parks over the Memorial Day weekend offering free Covid-19 vaccinations. The United States is still recovering from the insurmountable deaths in the wake of the pandemic. It was reported that at least 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, however, there remains a large number of individuals that haven't been vaccinated yet.

According to the mayor, 9000 people have been vaccinated in the city and this initiative will aim to expand the program to cover more individuals including disabled and elderly folks. The buses will be posted at Brighton Beach, the Rockaways, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and Governors Island, he said.

The Mayor said in a statement, "We're going to go the extra mile, whatever it takes," said de Blasio. "You're going to see our vaccine buses out all over New York City the next few days. Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple."

"If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated," Walensky said. "We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet," CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The CDC urged the unvaccinated to be vigilant and follow the CDC guidelines as they are at risk of infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).