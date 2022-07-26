Who is The Most Followed BTS Member on Instagram 2022? When one talks about the Korean wave, then BTS pops up in the very first place. The Bangtan Boys have conquered the sphere with their compositions and snazzy persona. The K-pop headliners consist of seven members- V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook, Jimin aka Park Ji-min, J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok, Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, Suga aka Min Yoon-gi and finally the leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. Each member has their own kind of social life. Along with busting all the charts with their notable musical contributions, the BTS boys also have broke records on Instagram individually! To have a glimpse of the septet's Gram life and who has the most number of Instagram followers for the year 2022, We have ranked the seven gems as per their IG followings. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

The two times Grammy nominated Guinness World Record-maker group has become the pop culture trendsetters. The chart gives you a peep at the popularity and activeness of the BTS charms on the Gram. The top spot in the list has V, aka Kim Taehyung, who has already broken the record of surpassing 40 million followers on Insta. The golden maknae of the all-boy group Jungkook has an entirely different IG matrix. He also keeps his fans updated on the about-to-come albums! Then we have Jimin who operates his account less and love to share clicks of nature. If you're looking for your daily dose of entertainment, J-Hope's Instagram account is worth the follow. Also, please follow Jin for those who die for Korean cuisines! Moreover, Suga's feed is a mix and match of adorable selcas, food, and much more! Last but the most important RM, his IG handle is aesthetically pleasing with pictures of museums and exceptional objects. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Most Followed BTS Member on Instagram 2022

Ranking BTS Member Followers 1. V aka Kim Taehyung 48M 2. Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook 44.1M 3. Jimin aka Park Ji-min 40.2M 4. J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok 37.9M 5. Jin aka Kim Seok-jin 37.9M 6. Suga aka Min Yoon-gi 37M 7. RM aka Kim Namjoon 36.5M

Note that these rankings are based on the data collected on July 26. The numbers may vary with time. Each band member has a unique style of portraying their calibre. Apart from the ARMY, the global fandom of the septet is quite intrigued with the major progress of the band within a short period. The global Hallyu has made more and more people connect with BTS! Even though it has been eight years since their debut, the boys opened their personal Insta accounts a bit late. But then again, it's never too late for the Bangtan Boys!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).