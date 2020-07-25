It is an auspicious festive day celebration of Nag Panchami today. It is the first festival in the holy month of Shravan. Marked on the fifth day of this Hindu calendar month, it sees the worship of cobra snakes or the Nag Devta. These snakes are a significant part of Hindu mythology. On this day devotees perform a puja of snakes and offer them with milk to drink. Although it is considered auspicious, it should not be done on a real snake but on the idol of the Naag devta. Now, a rather funny video of Nag Panchami celebrations has been shared online. It shows a group of boys singing the birthday song for a cobra snake in middle of a jungle. The funny video is going viral on social media. Nag Panchami 2020 Wishes Trend on Twitter: Netizens Share Naga Devta Images and Messages to Extend Greetings of This Festival Worshiping Snakes.

The video shows a group of boys surrounding a cobra snake and singing the "Happy Birthday" song. The snake in the centre looks pretty confused with what's happening. (Well, don't we all when someone sings us the birthday song?). It is unclear if this is an old video and from where it is taken. But it looks like an old one, as no one is seen wearing masks too. It was uploaded on YouTube 5 days ago. At the end of it, the boys even ask for a party, just like friends typically do. It is being shared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp too. Nag Panchami 2020: Cobra Snakes Do NOT Drink Milk, Here's What You Should Know About This Myth and Worshiping of Snakes on This Day.

Check The Video Here:

It is a funny video, but we would like to note that it is not an appropriate way to mark this day or even tease around the cobra, as it is dangerous. There are some other funny tweets on the day of Nag Panchami too.

Check Some Tweets:

Friends as Snakes

Wishes to DJ Snake

HAHA!

The viral video also reminds us of the recently held World Snake Day celebrations in Jamshedpur. On this occasion, a group of snake rescuers had cut a cake and fed it to their rescues. Video of the incident was shared online and it was slammed as this is not the correct way to treat the snakes. Snakes do not eat cake or for that matter drink milk. It is important to make people aware of the facts and have safe celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).