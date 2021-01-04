'New year, New me' has become such a typical slogan that we keep hearing towards the end of every year. But a man drunkenly adapted it a way to seriously. A UK man named Thomas Dodd was spending Christmas alone and at some point he started watching the singer's concert, sipping on his drinks. It influenced him so much, he changed his name legally to Celine Dion. So while others worried about the Tier 4 lockdown in Britain with the new strain discovery of COVID-19, Dodd had to worry about his new identity. At the time, people were also trending #ChristmasCancelled memes because of the lockdown. But he is now taking it sportingly.

The 30-year-old posted on Twitter a picture of the certificate where he signed to officially change his name to Celine Dion. In a report to The NY Post, he told, "She [is] my go-to person I listen to when I need cheering up." He said that he spent a lot of his time in this pandemic listening to concerts. Over the Christmas holiday he tuned into Dion's concert accompanied by Champagne. "That’ll probably explain a lot!" he said. He applied online to officially change his name to the singer's. But he didn't remember much of it, until one day he return to find the documentation waiting for him. People have done some crazy things when they are drunk, like stealing PPE kits, thinking them to be raincoats!

Check Pic of His Name Changing Certificate:

Tier 4 is the least of my worries - I’ve just got home to some post. Apparently at some point over Christmas I’ve had one too many vinos and legally changed my name to Celine Dion! pic.twitter.com/ZchXWiqhUw — Celine Dion (@ThomasDodd1) December 30, 2020

Joking About It!

When he saw this, he checked with his bank account and realised what he had done. He told the report that he took it in his spirits and signed it right away because he does love the singer so much! He has now even updated his social media name to Celine Dion and it will be a little difficult for him to be Mr. Celine Dion.

