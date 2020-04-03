People in Quarantine Make Picnic Tables for Squirrels As Pastime and the Results Are Adorable! (View Pics)

Picnic Tables for Squirrels (Photo Credits: @lucyleid/ @JaysonElliot/ Twitter)

The novel coronavirus has gripped nations across the world. With the number of cases increasing rapidly, people are asked to stay at home as there is no immediate cure available. The only way at the moment to contain the COVID-19 spread for which all of us should stay at home, self-quarantining, maintain social distance and keep ourselves hygienic. While doing so, boredom can demotivate a lot of us as; definitely we are never used to stay indoors. But netizens are finding creative ways to keep themselves engaged and entertained during the pandemic. Twitter users are currently making picnic tables for squirrels as pastime, but the results are adorable and satisfying. One by one, many have taken to the microblogging platform how they are making the tables for the cute little ones, enjoying their meals. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Twitter user, Lucy Small, shared the idea on Twitter. The Florida woman’s insane at-home craft idea inspired many to join in the trend. “2 weeks of isolation and we’re out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we’re insane,” Lucy captioned her tweet. The tiny picnic table is an instant hit online. Home Quarantine Trend! Netizens Dig Up Embarrassing Old Facebook Photos of Their Friends With Hilarious Shayari in Comments, People React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

2 weeks of isolation and we're out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we're insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4 — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020

As the tweet went viral, another user Craig S Hensel, pointed out that it was not Lucy, but Rick Kalinowski, from Pennsylvania, built the popular piece of furniture. “This is pretty cool, but let's remember to give proper credit and not pass content as your own. Rick Kalinowski, you build fine squirrel picnic tables,” reads the tweet. Lucy too admitted that it was Rick, who built the table. People Are Solving Puzzles to Beat Home Quarantine Blues and COVID-19 Anxiety!

This is pretty cool, but let's remember to give proper credit and not pass content as your own. Rick Kalinowski, you build fine squirrel picnic tables. https://t.co/q2DeWuZrcH — Craig S Hensel (@thecraighensel) April 1, 2020

Almost immediately, followers were inspired to DIY picnic for squirrels and put it out in the lawn for the little ones to enjoy. Building tiny tables for squirrels to dine out became are now a new hobby with people proudly posting images of their creations on Twitter.

I made one, now to put it outback and see if they use it pic.twitter.com/60rsOvVWRo — john hamilton (@jhamilton1024) April 1, 2020

Our squirrels also enjoy their outdoor seating pic.twitter.com/9oF2kBcORU — Jayson Elliot 🏠Staying Home (@JaysonElliot) March 31, 2020

I built a prototype and once it’s finished, I’ll try to publish plans pic.twitter.com/stNrsERoYw — Dan Gilmore (@danhgilmore) April 1, 2020

Bit heavy duty but you inspired me pic.twitter.com/bnbZNQOZJW — Tom Williams (@tommyw96) April 1, 2020

the screw is for corn but we don’t have any right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/g5QpbovQ5j — 🤠mallory🌹 (@hotdoghangover) April 1, 2020

It is comforting to see people utilising their quarantine time creatively. Over the past few days, we have seen many videos and pictures revealing everyone’s new interests. And building picnic tables for squirrels is the latest addition!