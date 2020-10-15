Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed uniforms for a girls' school in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The designer took to Instagram sharing pictures of the school uniforms with an essence of the state's culture. He shared photos of the students at Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in the pretty outfits. It's a blue knee-length dress with a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, along with maroon cropped elastic waist pants. Ajrakh works on the uniform, around the skirt and the sleeves are the highlight of it. As the news went viral on the social media platform, people took to Twitter appreciating the ace designer's work. They praised him for standing with the noble cause during these tough times. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, GIF Image Messages to Highlight the Importance of Girl Child.

Ajrakh is a unique form of block printing known especially in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is usually made with natural vegetable and mineral dyes. In another Instagram post, Sabyasachi wrote, “I have always believed in the transformative power of education. Especially dear to me are initiatives that focus their resources on educating girls…So when Michael Daube from Citta approached me to design school uniforms…I was thrilled.” International Day of the Girl Child 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Girl Child Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Sabyasachi on the Girl's Uniform:

Happy Laughs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

Talking about his creative process, Sabyasachi further wrote, “When designing these outfits, I wanted to make sure they reflected the region’s craft heritage, with the hopes that it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to craft, as well as provide a better sense of community, connection, and pride for their home.”

Here's The Ajrakh Uniform:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

When art and talent is used for Public. Famous fashion Designer, Sabyasachi designed Uniform for school in Jaisalmer made of Ajrakh block print of Rajasthan. See their beautiful smile in this wonderfully designed school uniform. (PC: Scoop Whoop) pic.twitter.com/bFwydh1Nnq — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) October 15, 2020

Yes Indeed!

Lovely post .. the uniforms created by Sabyasachi using hand blockprinted Ajrakh for a girls school in Jaisalmer. Loved the aesthetic, design and the thought behind it. https://t.co/sqROGkjyEl https://t.co/r6OMkR1DBK pic.twitter.com/tJ74neDJSb — Jayashree Krishnan (@Jayshrek) October 14, 2020

HAHAHA

saw sabyasachi designed a set of uniforms for some rajasthani school and realized that someone actually approved the atrocity that was my school uniform on PURPOSE. Like grey pants, grey dhupatta and grey and white chudidhar??? Why do you hate colors and joy?? WHO HURT U?! — Vaishnavi (@thedeadlyidli) October 15, 2020

This school has been set up as part of an initiative by CITTA, a non-profit organisation founded by American artist Michael Daube. It is designed by New York-based architect Diana Kellogg. The school not only aims at educating underprivileged girls, but also to provide a place for women’s skill-building. The school will open in December 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).