Working on yard mowing turned out to be very dangerous for a grandma in Silsbee, Texas. A woman named Peggy Jones was mowing her lawn when a snake appeared to drop out of the sky and landed on her arm. Turns out, it was a prey dropped by a hawk flying over, who then also came swooping down to get it back. The woman was severely injured on her arm with the double attack. Snake in Office Viral Video: Reptile Shows Up at Paonta Forest Division Office, IFS Officer Shares Video.

As per KPRC-TV, the snake tightened around her arm, and the hawk came down to attack her to pry the serpent it dropped. Peggy Jones narrated, “The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down, clawing at my arm over and over. I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus. Help me, Jesus.” She further added that the hawk came down at least four times before it finally managed to catch the snake and flew away. The hawk tried again and again, its wings flapping in her face with each try, distorting her view of what was happening right in front of her. Texas Shocker! Man on Trip to Spread Father’s Ashes Dies of Heat Stroke at Utah National Park.

Watch the Video of a Woman in Texas Gets Attacked by Snake and Hawk at The Same Time!

The woman faced some deep cuts and bruises on her right forearm post the attack. The woman had also panicked, thinking the snake had bitten her. The husband immediately took her to an emergency room after he heard her screaming. The doctor said that there was no snake bite. The woman revealed that it was not her first encounter with a snake, and she had been bitten by a snake before. She added, “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!”

