A massive fire broke out at a 33-floor high-rise apartment building in southeastern South Korea and according to reports hasn't been "completely extinguished" yet. The fire broke out late on Thursday and the video of the fire completely engulfing multiple floors like it was made of paper is going viral. Many videos online show the scene in Ulsan show the humongous orange flame soaring up the 33-floor building as firefighters try to put out the blaze from below. The fire has caused the evacuation of hundreds of people with least 80 people were being treated for smoke inhalation. There have fortunately been no deaths immediately reported. However, Twitter sends out prayers and luck for the people affected by the fire and firefighters. Fire in South Korean Apartment High-rise Hurts at Least 88.

The massive fire reportedly started at about 23:00 local time and continued to burn the huge skyscraper for a very long time. BBC reports reveal that the fire hasn't been "completely extinguished" which means even on Friday morning, it still continues to burn. The South Korean news agency said strong winds made it difficult to control the fire and that the fire was initiated between the 8th and 12th floors of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building. The building is said to have about 120 households and shopping units. South Korea Eases Restrictions as Virus Cases Drop.

Watch video:

Massive fire engulfs 33-story building in South Korea and firefighters evacuate hundreds of residents pic.twitter.com/avYfP9PbMO — RT (@RT_com) October 8, 2020

Twitter is Sending Out Thoughts And Prayers:

The core seems to be on fire; i hope all got out safely 😟 — in_limbo (@rcrr1234) October 8, 2020

Hope Everyone Stays Safe

We should all pray for these people and for the fireman. Very sad to see. — MinimalMama (@MamaMinimal) October 9, 2020

Still At Work

Here's Another One

Massive fire broke out of a 33 storey apartment in South Korea.#SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/GeuT6sBzvJ — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) October 8, 2020

As per NYT, fires related to lax safety standards have been a problem in South Korea for decades. A similar case in April caused a huge warehouse in Icheon, southeast of Seoul, killing 38 workers. South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said at least 88 people were treated for minor injuries such as scratches or lightly inhaling smoke. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said was nearly put out as of 9 am, as per agencies.

