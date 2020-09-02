The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked five online dating and live streaming applications that include Tinder, Grindr, SayHi and other dating apps. The reason being cited as the applications allegedly show, “immoral/ indecent,” content. The telecom watchdog in Pakistan confirmed that the action was taken against, Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. As it made to the headlines, it was only natural for social media users to share their hilarious reactions over the decision with funny memes and jokes. Because, why not! As the dating apps are banned now, millennials in the country won’t be able to find love online. However, the list does not include Bumble. So, there is still hope! In this article, we let us check how people on the internet are reacting to the government’s decision to ban these five dating apps.

In a series of tweets, PTA explained the adverse effects of the apps and how it already issued notices to the management to remove certain services in accordance with local laws of Pakistan. “Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications,” PTA stated on Twitter.

Here's PTA's Statement

Press Release: PTA has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications i.e. Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. pic.twitter.com/gFJxsgcn6m — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2020

As the apps were banned in the country, some took to Twitter to express their disappointment, while others made funny memes and jokes, to make peace with the decision. Let us check out the hilarious reactions below.

Check Reactions:

Only arranged marriage apps allowed https://t.co/JXmTBq88ax — Nihari (@NihariFan) September 1, 2020

You Didn't Know?

Wait a minute!! We had tinder in Pakistan???????? 😳 https://t.co/AYc0nAxHXJ — Amna khan (@Amnatariqkhan1) August 30, 2020

Poor First Time Users

Opened Tinder after a long time but it wasn't working. Just saw the news that they banned all the dating apps in Pakistan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/EdT3gHKrf3 — 💦 (@CruelPapi) September 1, 2020

Many Didn't Even Know Such Dating Apps Were Available in Pakistan

There were 5 dating apps all this time ! 😳😕🙄🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/pIEsnSrY4g — ɀąղէąʂհą ҠհąӀìժ (@ZantashaK_) September 2, 2020

No Virtual Dates!

Forget to meet your partner in person in or virtually in #Pakistan as #PTA has banned five dating apps 🙄 #internet #Digital https://t.co/EuySEqYNqN — 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗱 - اسد 🚴‍♂️ (@AsadJan80) September 1, 2020

Bumble is Saved!

LOL

While the apps are banned, Pakistan’s telecom watchdog in its notice added that it could reconsider the decision of the said applications provided the management of the companies assures adherence to the laws through meaningful engagement. This is not the first time; online applications have been banned in the country. In July, live streaming app Bigo was blocked, PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) was banned too and PTA also gave a ‘final warning’ to video-sharing service TikTok over “obscene and vulgar” material.

