Twitter's Cheeky 'Kissing is Hooking Up' Tweet Ahead of Kiss Day 2020 Has Everyone Questioning Its Relationship Status, Check Tinder India's Reply

The Valentine Week is ongoing with tomorrow being the last day ⁠— Kiss Day. After a week-long of celebration which appreciates every gesture in a relationship, couples will ring in Valentine's Day on February 14. But among all the celebration updates that are uploaded online, someone at Twitter seems to be having a not so pleasant time. Because the official Twitter account of the microblogging platform tweeted, "kissing IS hooking up." And it was obviously noticed by netizens who now want to know what is happening with Twitter's relationship status. Funny responses started coming in on the tweet. Durex Condoms Witty Reply on Valentine's Day 2020 Plans Between Tinder and Netflix is Awesome Threesome! (Check Tweets).

Valentine Week 2020 is ongoing and couples are marking the day celebrating each gesture of love, from Rose Day to Kiss Day. Several people post lovey-dovey pictures and romantic quotes to wish their partner. But someone seemed to be quite irked with all the romance or the "love is in the air" vibes. So they posted a cheeky tweet during the Valentine Week that kissing is counted as hooking up. Now to each his own, but netizens wanted to know who broke Twitter's heart? Several netizens commented and wanted to know what is Twitter's relationship status. Meanwhile, even brands took notice and left cheeky replies on their tweet.

Check Twitter's Tweet on Hooking Up:

kissing IS hooking up — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2020

Who Cheated on You?

Who the hell cheated on Twitter????? — Poy (@PAULApogi) February 8, 2020

Twitter Won't Reveal

can't Tweet their name it hurts too much — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2020

Twitter Doesn't Have a Valentine

What if we don’t have a Valentine anymore 😢 — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2020

Twitter is Mom

Twitter is Clearly Hurt

Here's Amazon Prime's Reply:

Tinder's Game is Strong

Tu tera dekh 🙄 https://t.co/HeAQj4QJ42 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 10, 2020

Well well, brands getting along on social media is a nice banter we all love reading. Although we are just curious who broke Twitter's heart here? Looks like someone's not having a great Valentine Week at Twitter.