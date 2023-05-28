The planet Earth is home to so many different species on land and underwater, some of which are not even known to mankind. So, when something odd-looking creature gets caught on camera, it naturally grabs all the attention. Recently, a video of a scuba diver trying to break a clam is going viral on social media because he was being interrupted by a nosy fish. This is no ordinary fish but an Asian sheepshead wrasse which has a face and large forehead structure similar to a human. While the video is going very viral now, there is a backstory to the same pair of fish and this scuba diver from Hasama Underwater Park in Tateyama, Japan. Fish With Human-Like Teeth And Lips Spotted in Malaysia; 4 Times Animals And Other Creatures With Human Face & More Features Shocked the Internet (Pictures & Videos).

A 20-second video shows a diver hammering a clam while the large fish kept poking it. When the diver finally breaks and cracks it open, he tosses it to the fish, who instantly grabs it. This clip has garnered 36 million views in just a couple of days.

Check The Video Here:

This fish is cracking me up pic.twitter.com/TNVpSMcdXe — QENNY Electric 💡🔌 (@AKBrews) May 25, 2023

While some people have given it funny reactions comparing the fish to their pets, others wonder what fish it is. The fish is named Yoriko and is already a celebrity who grabbed the limelight in 2017. Yoriko and the diver Hiroyuki Arakawa share a strong bond of over 25 years of their friendship. Arakawa works as a caretaker at Hasama Underwater Park in Japan, where Yoriko lives. He first saw the fish at the gate of the Shinto shrine, and it appeared to be very sick and exhausted. As his duty, Arakawa nursed Yoriko back to health by feeding her crabs. It took 10 days for Yoriko to get better, and by then, the pair had become inseparable. Over the years, the fish has become close to Arakawa, and he is the only human who can give her kisses.

Check the Old Video Here:

The fish is called Kobudai in Japan because of the bump they have on their face. It is indeed an interesting friendship that has now spanned nearly three decades.

