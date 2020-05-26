Worried Passengers Wear Motorbike Helmet While Boarding Flight to Protect Themselves From Being Infected With COVID-19, Viral Pics Inspire Meme-Fest on Twitter!

Passengers Wear Helmets (Photo Credits: @shukla_tarun/ Twitter)

Life during a pandemic has become too difficult than one could ever imagine. The precautions advised by medical officials does not seem enough! So, some of us have taken the matter in our own hands, to stay protected, of course. Like these two unidentified passengers who are so worried about catching the deadly virus, that they decided to wear motorbike helmet to protect themselves from being infected. A Twitter user uploaded picture of the travellers, wearing their ‘protective gears,’ while boarding the flight during a pandemic. Needless to say this, the pic naturally went viral getting enough traction online. In a follow-up tweet, another pic showed the passengers, wearing helmets, while getting their boarding passes. The viral pics inspired meme-fest on Twitter. From Wearing COVID-19 Helmet to Riding Horse Painted With Images of Virus, Indian Cops Get Creative to Raise Awareness About the Pandemic.

Then lockdown restrictions in various countries have been eased, allowing stranded passengers at different parts of the world to go back to their home, safe. While many people reached airports to take their flights back home, social media went abuzz with visuals of these two passengers wearing helmets and boarding the flight. Uploaded by journalist and Twitter user, Tarun Shukla, the picture shows two passengers waiting in the cue, wearing helmets as they board the flight. Some also hilariously pointed out that this will be the ‘new normal.’ Corona Helmet, Chennai Police's Unique Way to Dissuade Lockdown Defiers.

“Had thought I might see such a picture. Now its past tense,” Shukla captioned his Twitter post.

Here's the Pic:

Had thought I might see such a picture. Now its past tense. pic.twitter.com/L0FWEipXQO — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 26, 2020

The pic soon went viral. People could not control their humour over the picture. Besides, the image also reminded netizens of ‘Baburao, Ghanshyam and Raju’ and their helmet scene from Bollywood hit Hera Pheri. In the follow-up tweet, a user shared a picture of the passengers, which showed another person, wearing a helmet, while three of them standing in the queue, appearing to get their boarding pass.

Not Two, But Three Passengers!

Someone sent their ground position also. pic.twitter.com/4iuSClXrzq — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 26, 2020

Viral Pic Inspired Meme-Fest

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah Reacted Too!

Before COVID these two would have been detained & questioned about a hijack plot. The new normal isn’t normal at all 😄 https://t.co/qL4eKMFNTR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 26, 2020

Why Take a Risk!

When you’re not sure about the quarantine rules of destination state. — Viren (@virenrise) May 26, 2020

Very Responsible Citizens!

I think they didn't know that airlines are providing face shield. They're responsible citizens 😼 Good work guys. — Stay Home Covidiots (@prasad_samridhi) May 26, 2020

LOL

Waiting for this guy to board... 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WfbbIQDDnq — Sahish Bhosle🚩 (@Being__Goan) May 26, 2020

YES!!

Not much information about the viral pic was immediately available. But it indeed tickled the funny bones of Twitterati. You never know, what the future of our ‘new normal’ actually holds for us. Besides, it is essential to take precautions as much as possible, even if you have to wear a helmet in public places. No?