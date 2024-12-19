Bhavish Aggarwal announced that his company, Ola Electric, will inaugurate a ground-breaking 4,000 company stores across India on Christmas on December 25, 2024. Ola Electric CEO said that stores will be launched in every town, city, tehsil and taluk. He said that along with the stores, the company will also open an Ola Electric Service Centre. He said that Ola's "savings wala scooters" could help the people of India to save around INR 4,000, and this EV revolution would be introduced to everyone. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces New Feature ‘Service Status?’ To Let Users Track Real Time Service Updates of Their Scooter on Ola Electric App.

4,000 Ola Electric Stores To Be Inaugurated on Christmas on December 25, 2024 in India

Inaugurating record-breaking 4,000 @OlaElectric stores on Christmas 25th December!#SavingsWalaScooter will now be accessible to every city, town and tehsil! Come be a part of the electric revolution at a store near you ⚡🔋💪 pic.twitter.com/1pABH4kGgH — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 19, 2024

