Hyundai India has officially revealed the new EXTER SUV after building the buzz with a bevy of teasers. Besides officially revealing the full exterior design language of the EXTER, Hyundai has also officially opened the pre-launch bookings of the upcoming SUV in India. The all-new Hyundai EXTER SUV can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The South Korean auto major has also revealed the variant details as well as powertrain options of the EXTER. Checkout the post below for more details: Skoda Kodiaq 2023 Launched in India With BS6 2 Compliant Engines, New Features and Revised Pricing.

Hyundai EXTER Goes Official; Bookings Open:

The #Hyundai EXTER delivers a feeling of freedom and excitement. This modern SUV comes with various powertrain and transmission options. To book, click here: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai or visit a Hyundai showroom.#HyundaiIndia #HyundaiEXTER #Thinkoutside #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/Kj0hLAvDIH — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) May 8, 2023

