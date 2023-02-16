New Delhi, February 16 : The highly awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has commenced its high-altitude, extreme weather testing phase. The adventure tourer bike’s test prototype was recently caught testing in the snow-covered hilly roads of Ladakh, between the Khardung La Pass and Nubra Valley. Hyundai i20 Receives 2023 Powertrain Update; Bids Adieu to Its Diesel Engine Prior to BS6 Phase 2 Rollout; Find All Key Details Here.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will get powered by the company’s brand new liquid-cooled 450cc four-valve engine, which is likely to offer 40bhp and 45Nm paired to a six-speed transmission. Expected features include slip and assist clutch, dual-channel ABS, LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, and traction control among others to ensure it offers utmost adventure touring experience. Watch the video, courtesy – Bunny Punia:

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 High-altitude Testing in Ladakh :

High altitude & snow testing of the upcoming @royalenfield Himalayan 450 starts. Spied between Khardung la and Nubra valley by one of my trusted local drivers. More details soon! @91Trucks #Himalayan450 pic.twitter.com/uP47dYycnE — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) February 14, 2023

