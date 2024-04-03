Skoda has announced the launch of its new car on April 3, 2024 (today) in India. According to a report by Financial Express, the new Skoda Superb will be launched today with a 360-camera assist, ADAS tech, electronically adjustable seats, wireless phone connectivity, ventilated seats, three-zone climate control, massage function and many other features. The report mentioned that the automobile company will launch the Skoda Superb, a previous-generation version launched in India, which will miss a sunroof. It is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of generating 187bhp power and 320Nm torque. It will take 0 to 100km in 7.7 seconds. The Skoda Superb previous-gen model will likely be priced between Rs 34 lakh and Rs 37.29 lakh, reported Hindustan Times. Will Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch in India? From Price to Features and Launch Details, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's First Electric Car.

Updated Skoda Super Launch on April 3 (Today), Check Official Announcement:

A comeback you all waited for. Just one more day. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7lYcE59Fh8 — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) April 2, 2024

