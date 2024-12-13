Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (NSE: HAL) saw a notable increase in its share price on December 13, climbing by over 1 per cent following the announcement of a major deal with the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The stock opened at INR 4,754.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up from its previous close of INR 4,660.55. The boost in HAL's share price comes after the defence giant secured a contract worth INR 13,500 crore to supply 12 Su-30MKI aircraft to the Indian Air Force. This deal is expected to bolster India's defence capabilities and align with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. PropShare Platina REIT Share Price: Property Share SM REIT Overtakes Elcid, MRF To Become India's Most Expensive Security With INR 10.45 Lakh Price Tag.

HAL Share Price Today, December 13:

HAL Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: NSE)

