Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (NSE: IREDA) fell by over 6 per cent on February 28, opening at INR 161.00, down from the previous close of INR 166.51. During early trade, the stock dropped to INR 155.95, a loss of 6.34 per cent. Despite recent gains in four out of the last five trading sessions, IREDA’s stock has corrected more than 20 per cent in February, marking its steepest decline since its listing. TCS Share Price Today, February 28: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Drops 2.85% Amid Market Sell-Off, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

IREDA Share Price Today, February 28:

IREDA Stock Falls Over 6% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)