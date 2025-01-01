Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) share price (NSE: IREDA) saw a significant boost on January 1, 2025, gaining up to 5.83% and reaching an intraday high of INR 227.70 per share. The rally followed the company’s impressive business update for the third quarter of FY25, where IREDA posted robust financial performance. The company’s loan sanctions surged by 129% year-on-year, reaching INR 31,087 crore, up from INR 13,558 crore in Q3FY24. This sharp increase in loan disbursement signals strong growth and investor confidence in the company’s operations, particularly within the renewable energy sector. The positive update contributed to the stock’s strong performance on the first trading day of the year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 1: Piramal Enterprises, Kirloskar Industries and Kalpataru Projects Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 1.

IREDA Share Price

IREDA Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

