Stocks of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE: OFSS) opened in green today, September 11, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE: OFSS) were trading at INR 9444.50 and rose by INR 180 or 1.94 per cent. Notably, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE: OFSS) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 13,220.00 on December 30, 2024 and low of INR 7,038 on April 7 this year. The development comes hours after Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison became the world’s richest person after a record single-day wealth surge of USD 101 billion, thereby overtaking Elon Musk. His net worth hit USD 393 billion as Oracle shares jumped 41 per cent following strong quarterly results and a bullish cloud growth outlook. Larry Ellison Net Worth: Oracle Co-Founder Becomes World’s Richest Person With Record USD 101 Billion Single-Day Gain, Surpasses Elon Musk After Historic Share Rally.

Oracle Financial Share Price Today, September 11, 2025

Shares of Oracle Financial opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)