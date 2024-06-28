(Trigger Warning)

Adult film star Austin Wolf has been arrested on the charges of child pornography following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) The adult film star was accused of sending and receiving "hundreds of videos of child pornography", according to a press release from the US Attorney's office. Wolf will appear in Manhattan federal court for the charges. Wolf reportedly used the messaging app Telegram to share hundreds of videos with another person, who prosecutors reveal to be an undercover FBI agent. Donald Trump Denies Having Sex With Porn Star During US Presidential Debate 2024 With Joe Biden (Watch Video).

American Adult Star Austin Wolf Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography

Adult film star Austin Wolf has been arrested on charges of child porn following FBI investigation. Wolf allegedly possessed hundreds of videos containing child pornography in his apartment. pic.twitter.com/HHzKLpOksJ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 28, 2024

