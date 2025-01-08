Adult film star Johnny Sins recently estimated his body count, which has broken the internet. In a viral video shared by Yeah Mad's Instagram page, Sins was asked about his official body count. While he conceded he couldn't give an exact figure, he did provide an estimation, around 2,500. The Instagram reel has gone massively viral online, making social media users curious about the meaning of this term. For the unversed, the internet slang term "body count" refers to the number of people someone had sexual intercourse with. According to reports, the term became more popular in 2020 on TikTok, where users would ask strangers about their "body count." Ranveer Singh and Porn Star Johnny Sins Feature in a Funny 'Bold Care' Ad That Trolls Daily Soap.

Johnny Sins Reveals His Official Body Count

