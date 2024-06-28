Former US President Donald Trump on Friday denied having sex with a porn star during Presidential debate with Joe Biden. "I didn't have sex with a porn star, number one," Trump said, before claiming the cases against him were politically motivated. Trump’s response came after Biden accused him of poor personal character, referring to his alleged sexual relationship with pornographic film star Stormy Daniels. A video of their heated debate as gone viral on social media. Biden vs Trump US Presidential Debate 2024: Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue Again, Says ‘We Finally Beat Medicare’; Donald Trump Replies (Watch Video).

Trump Denies Having Sex With Porn Star

“I didn’t have sex with a pornstar. Number one.” - Donald Trump’s response to Joe Biden bringing up his past charges during the debate pic.twitter.com/c8ZMFl6TfW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2024

