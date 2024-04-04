Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on April 2, during which a video clip capturing a special moment went viral. In the footage, Aamir Khan was spotted engaging in a jam session with the birthday celebrant, Kapil Sharma. The video, shared by actress Kavita Kaushik on social media, showcased Aamir enthusiastically singing along with Kapil, adding to the jovial atmosphere of the gathering. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh to Be Seen as Guests in Kapil Sharma's Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Jam With Kapil Sharma

