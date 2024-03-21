It was recently revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will collaborate with Shoojit Sircar for his next film. On Thursday, Abhishek shared a video giving a glimpse into his upcoming untitled film. In the video, Abhishek can be seen talking on the phone while walking on a road. The actor wrote in the caption, 'This one is really special! Glad to be a part of this heartwarming tale about "celebrating life"!'. The film is slated to release in 2024. Shoojit Sircar Teams Up With Abhishek Bachchan for New Film, Project Announced at Prime Video Event.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

