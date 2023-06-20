In their letter to PM Modi All India Cine Workers Association wrote "This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. We request Hon'ble Prime Minster Modi ji order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush Screening in the Theatres and OTT platforms in the Future." Adipurush in Nepal: Kathmandu City Mayor Declares Ban on Telecast of Indian Movies Unless 'Objectionable Scenes' Removed From Prabhas' Film.

View AICWA Full Letter:

All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future. "We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer… pic.twitter.com/jYq3yfv05c — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

