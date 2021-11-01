With just a few hours left for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, fans have started trending the same on Twitter. #HappyBirthdaySRK is trending on the site with fans wishing the superstar on his 56th birthday.

Take A Look At A Few Tweets Below:

Fan Talking About His Greatness

Can't wait for you to see this, we hope to make you proud. Thank you for inspiring us to do good! ❤️@iamsrk#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/btjjbKXaTo — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2021

Another Fan Wishing The Star

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan poses like a boss while the World's Tallest Building gives him a tribute. What a man. What a legacy. Love you @iamsrk#HappyBirthdaySRK #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/k3OttJn9Kx — S𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙶𝙴☆ (@imrealstrange) November 1, 2021

More Love For The Star

SRK chaahe kisi v country ke stage pe ho ..wo apne speech ki ending hamesha "Jai Hind" se krenge ..that's Shah Rukh Khan for u.. Love u King <3#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/S8Mhkwi6LS — Vir 🚬 (@the_v1r) November 1, 2021

Another Sweet Tweet

Started with nothing and now he's the world's biggest and most loved superstar. ❤️#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/1y4zQ3CeXP — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2021

Fan Send A Hearty Message

Whenever world looks at cinema and it's milestones - Shah Rukh Khan will always be at the peak of it. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/QnhTejIU6c — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) November 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)