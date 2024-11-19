Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on November 19 to share the exciting news that his son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series, set for release in 2025. Red Chillies Entertainment has partnered with Netflix India for this venture. As the news broke, heartfelt congratulations poured in for Aryan from all corners. His sister, Suhana Khan, along with friends and family, were quick to shower him with love. Among them, Shalini Passi and Alia Chhiba, his cousin, also offered their well-wishes. Now, rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, reacted to Aryan’s milestone with a glowing comment: "Most awaited! I am extremely proud of you." While Aryan was linked with Brazilian model-actress Larissa, now whispers in the air suggest he may be dating Lakeisha Palha, the daughter of a Hollywood producer. ‘It’s a Special Day’: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut With Netflix Series, Red Chillies’ Production Set for 2025 Release.

Shah Rukh Khan's Post

It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia . Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots… pic.twitter.com/8v0eBzRZ6S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2024

Aryan Khan Set for Directorial Debut; Rumoured GF Shares Her Support

Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)