Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse flick, Brahmastra had garnered mixed reactions at the box office upon its release. Now, a fan edit from the movie is going viral online that features Alia Bhatt calling Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shiva' multiple times, and trust us it's the most funny thing you'll see on the internet today. Earlier due to the same, Alia was mocked and was a meme matrerial. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Viral Video:

Brahmastra Shiva Cut pic.twitter.com/056UpctVbr — Hrithik Loves SRK and SRKians (@KrisLovesMovies) November 6, 2022

