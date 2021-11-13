Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional choice of films. The actor would once again be seen in an intriguing film in which Vaani Kapoor would be sharing screen space with him in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We did get to catch a glimpse of the duo when the makers had released the film’s trailer and now you could watch the two dancing their hearts out in the title track of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This is indeed going to be Bhangra anthem of the year and it will get you grooving instantly.

Watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Title Track Below:

