Vicky Kaushal’s intense portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is at the heart of the newly released Chhaava trailer. The period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The fiery teaser had already generated excitement, but the full trailer proved to be a visual treat, showcasing powerful performances and grand cinematography. Alongside Vicky, the film features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. With music composed by AR Rahman, Chhaava promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Produced by Maddock Films, the trailer has received overwhelmingly positive reactions from netizens, with many praising the intense performances and grandeur of the project. The film will hit theatres on February 14. ‘Chhaava’ Trailer Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Takes On Akshaye Khanna’s Mughal Emperor in This Period Drama of Courage and Legacy (Watch Video).

Chhaava Trailer

Fantastic

Wow! The #ChhaavaTrailer looks great. I’m sure #VickyKaushal’s performance will be fantastic, and the overall production seems top-notch (considering the budget) Can’t wait to see the film!💥 #Chhaava pic.twitter.com/JL3dErjh3b — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) January 22, 2025

Blockbuster

#Chhaava Trailer - OUTSTANDING 🔥#VickyKaushal as Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj looks incredible🔥👌#RashmikaMandanna as Yesubai looks Pretty and impressive. Seems like this will going to be the 1st Blockbuster of 2025. pic.twitter.com/hYOuUtOcrH — Asad (@KattarAaryan) January 22, 2025

Goosebumps

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)