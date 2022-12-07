Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2 released in theatres on November 18. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller also featuring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran is soon set to hit Rs 200 crore mark. The total collection of it stands at Rs 192.34 crore. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna's Crime Thriller Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 shows no signs of fatigue or exhaustion on weekdays… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr, Sun 10.39 cr, Mon 3.05 cr, Tue 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 192.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CLYNBU1Awo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2022

